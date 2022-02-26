ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new event has come to the Discovery Center, and it lets residents build their own discovery town.

Families were able to flex their creative muscles on a day devoted to creating a child-size city. They got to choose from cardboard, recycled materials, Lego blocks and imagination playground blocks to build their city.

Kids were able to either work with their own families, or team-up with others to create a bigger project. They were also able to take their work home, or keep it there so kids could continue to work on it.

The overall goal of the event was to have hands-on building experience.

“The goal is to have hands-on building for kids and have the family aspect that they can all build together,” said Tori Davidson, education specialist at the Discovery Center Museum. “And to encourage visit to our new exhibit going on right now to have them build, and then go and explore the town after.”

More information can be found on the Discovery Center’s website.