ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Public School District is facing a federal civil rights lawsuit.

It comes more than a year after an Auburn High School student was taken down to the ground by a school resource officer. Security camera footage has now been released, and several community members called for action at Tuesday’s school board meeting.

The family said that they were originally told their son hit his head after a slip and fall, but some parents and neighbors want more answers. A school board member, meanwhile, said that they need the community to work with them for solutions.

“Congratulations on becoming my first stop for the campaign of no cops in schools for RPS 205,” said concerned resident Sky Gia Garcia.”

Garcia and other concerned community members showed up to Rockford’s school board meeting to share their concerns after the altercation between the student and officer. The security camera footage from September 2021 showed 14-year-old Parris Moore stuggling with staff members.

Moore left a class early, according to lawyers for the family. Rockford Police Officer Bradley Lauer was called in, throwing Moore to the ground headfirst. He was knocked out.

Mel Champion is the president of Women’s March Rockford. She also has three RPS students, one of whom attends Auburn.

“I wanna know whether or not this resource officer is still employed at Auburn or any other school? How are school resource officers vetted? Is there special training that they must take,” Champion said. “Why is Auburn majority minority, yet administration and staff do not reflect that? Is that a priority for you?”

A suit that was filed alleges excessive force against Lauer. It also claims that Moore suffered a traumatic brain injury that resulted in permanent brain damage. He has been out of school ever since.

“Students should return home in the same condition they went to school, not leaving school in a wheelchair,” Garcia said. “This is unacceptable to me as a community member of Rockford and I’m demanding the removal of all police officers from RPS 205 to put an end to this violence and to protect student life.”

Board members also addressed the case.

“I do wish people would keep in mind that when they are told things or when they see a clip, a very short video clip, they may not have been told the whole story,” said Tim Rollins, vice president of the RPS 205 School Board. “They may not have all the information and there are usually multiple sides to a story, and much more information out there that we’re not allowed to talk about and we’re not allowed to share.”

Lawyers for the Moore family are holding a press conference Wednesday.