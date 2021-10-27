Rockford residents can earn electric bill credits by joining community solar program

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — ComEd and community solar company Nexamp are giving Rockford-area residents the opportunity to benefit from solar power without having to install solar panels on their homes.

Participants in the “Give-A-Ray” program would pay Nexamp to lease a portion of a solar farm, either a currently operational grid located in Poplar Grove, or a new installation on Kilburn Road set to go online later this year.

Subscribers would get a credit on their ComEd bill for the electricity generated by their portion of the solar farm. Nexamp then separately bills customers for the electricity produced, minus a contracted discount.

The difference could result in up to $250 of savings each year, both companies say.

For more information, visit Nexamp’s website.