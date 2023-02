ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford residents have the chance to help grow fresh vegetables for the stateline.

Applications are now open for this year’s “Rockford Community Action Garden Grants.” The programs are for anyone interested in learning gardening skills or assisting people in growing fresh produce to promote healthier lifestyles.

The grants are through the City of Rockford’s Health and Human Services Department.

The deadline to submit applications is March 3.