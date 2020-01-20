Rockford residents celebrate legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Speakers, singers and dancers took the stage at the Nordloff Center on Monday to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Dozens of onlookers attended. State Rep. Maurice West (D-67th Dist.) spoke at the event, saying Dr. King’s message is still relevant in today’s world.

“It’s a fight that we’re still working on, for social equality for everyone, racial equality for everyone,” West said. “While we have that foundation to look at, with Dr. Martin Luther King, we have that history to look at and what he did, and what we can bring to the table now to ensure everyone has a seat at the table.”

West also talked about the importance of participating in the upcoming 2020 Census.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

