Rockford residents celebrate saving Bell Bowl Prairie

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Residents that put forth a major effort to save a local prairie continue to celebrate their success.

Dozens of people showed up to the Nordlof Center, 118 N Main St, to cherish their efforts of halting construction over the Bell Bowl Prairie. As the Chicago Rockford International Airport looks at new construction paths that would not directly impact the prairie, musicians, environmentalists and supporters of the change had a celebration on Saturday.

“I was surprised, and quiet honestly, I’ve always known Bell Bowl Prairie to be a spot to go for birding, and it wasn’t until recently that in all of this that I really understood the importance of it, which makes me motivated to protect it and save it even more,” said Jennifer Kuroda, President of the Sinnissippi Audubon Society.

The group livestreamed the event for people that could not make it out.