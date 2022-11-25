ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Olson Funeral and Cremation Services held their third annual Holiday remembrance service at the Luminara walk at the Nicholas Conservatory.

The service brought together members of the community in a chance to honor their loved ones during the holidays. The event was held a day before the Luminaria walk which will be open to the public starting November 26th.

“Holidays can obviously be a rough time for families who are grieving. Especially a new loss over the course of the last year. It’s really important for us to give them an opportunity to come out and share memories,” said Janine Idstein the Director of Community Outreach for Olson Funeral and Service.

Members who were invited received a remembrance ornament as well as a chance to hang out with everyone as they shared snacks and hot chocolate. Visitors said events like this are so important for the community.

“I think it’s important for people to know they’re not alone. Grief is different for every individual,” said Ransom Mcneil who was honoring his daughter who passed away.

“When we’re all hurting then everyone can support one another through the grief,” said Lisa Hodges who was honoring her brother who had passed.

Olson has been a part of the Winnebago Community for over 130 years, they understand the need for events like this.

Being able to provide this opportunity to our community and a chance to come and grieve and be with other people who are going through a similar situation it’s a big part of who Olson is,” Idstein said.

The evening was celebrated with the lighting of the Christmas tree, memories of loved ones shared, and prayers said.

“With support of our family and our friends, I think that things like this is nice that they do that so we can get through the holidays,” said Hodges.

Members of the community can take the Luminaria Walk at the Nicholas Conservatory beginning November 26th.