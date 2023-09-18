ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford residents came together Monday night to honor the memory of a teen who was killed over the weekend.

People from across town met at the Target on Route 173at 6 p.m. Cars went through a planned route from there that took them to Rock Cut State Park.

It was all in honor of Mason Bernabe, the 18-year-old who lost his life in a car crash over the weekend.

A fundraiser was created on GoFundMe to cover his family’s funeral expenses. It currently sits at more than $14,000 donated.