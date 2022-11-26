ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — “Stroll on State” got started with the “Dasher Dash” Saturday morning.

More than 100 people laced up their shoes for the 5K race through downtown, and costumes were encouraged. They started at Beattie Park before snaking up State Street, checking out all of the decorations lining the streets before crossing the river once again and ending back near Beattie.

“A lot of festivity, a lot of fun, a lot of energy with these folks crossing the finish line behind me having completed their 5K and done their best,” said John Groh, presidents of the Rockford Convention Center & Visitors Bureau. “We’re just thrilled so many people are down here for the run.”

This was the fifth year for the “Dasher Dash.”