ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Many folks got done with their Christmas shopping last week or even before that.

But for others, today is the final day to get all their last-minute gifts.

Last minute shopper and Rockford local Jeff Nelson said, “It wasn’t intentional; it just happened this way.”

“I thought we agreed on no gifts until I found out that; she got me something small to open. I’m taking it down to the wire here, but I got time to get it under the tree before I go pick them up,” Nelson said

Jeff had to run over to Culture Shock to grab a last-minute Christmas gift for his wife, before he had to pick her up from the airport.

“Yes, I would have picked her up something a little earlier than Christmas eve day, but that’s okay; it will work out fine. She’ll have something to open so everyone will be happy,” Nelson said.

Jeff usually doesn’t wait this long to get a gift. On the other hand, Rockford local Shanna Erdelac can’t seem to get out of the last-minute shopping habit.

“I don’t know, I get a little fun doing last-minute shopping. The challenge is on, right? It’s like you are down to the last minute, so you got to get out and about,” Erdelac said. “it hasn’t changed in the last 42 years, I don’t think it will ever change.”



Erdelac has done some online shopping, but Christmas Eve is the main day to go out and get gifts; Erdelac said; this is what works best for her.

“This was my first time here, and it is actually a really great store. It has a lot of different stuff. Not just records here. We actually picked up some other things that weren’t even on our list. Just get out and about and check out those local stores,” Erdelac said.

Erdelac and Nelson agree most shouldn’t wait until the last minute but can always find the perfect gift shopping local.

“Just because it’s last minute, you can still get something good and thoughtful. It doesn’t just; have to be candy from Walgreens or something; it can be something with more thought behind it,” Nelson said.

Most stores are closed tomorrow Chirstmas Day, but there are a few open grocery stores.