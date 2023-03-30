ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Stateline residents donated their baby supplies for a good cause, as Sam’s Club in Rockford played home to a “Stuff the Bus” event.

This was the 2nd Annual “Stuff the Bus” that MotherHouse Crisis Nursery and Help the Children’s home organized. The Rockford Mass Transit District parked a 35-foot bus outside of the grocery store.

Some of the most needed items are diapers, baby wipes, baby formula and children’s clothing. MotherHouse was able to completely fill the bus year, and they hope to do the same this year.

“I think that we have all been, many of us have been in a parenting role and we know that it is hard to do it by ourselves,” said Stephanie Caltagerone, supervisor at MotherHouse. “I needed my mom and my sister, but not everyone has a safe place to take their little ones. Everyone needs help along the way, and when we can come out as a community and kind of rally around families who are in need, I think it’s a win-win for everyone.”

The bus will be back on Friday and Saturday. More information can be found on MotherHouse’s website.