ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With the holidays approaching, last minute shopping is always a tradition for many, but this year was a little more hectic as a winter storm approached the stateline.

Residents going out to stores might have had to look for 10 minutes just to find parking, and lines were long and aisles packed for good measure.

As for shoppers, it was a mix of preparing for the storm and last-minute shopping.

“It’s very busy, very hectic,” said shopper Marcia Vickery. “Lot of intense people.”

“Just that it’s really busy, a lot of people out,” added Brian Herz.

“A lot of near collisions with the carts,” another said.

“It’s pretty crowded in there, and there are a lot of bare shelves,” concluded Susan Patterson.

Everyone raced to stock up for the storm. With snow supposed to come down and temperatures falling into single digits, the rush was on to get everything needed for the weekend.

“I got a lot done today, because I didn’t want to mess with the snow tomorrow,” said Mary Hahn.

“Was shopping mostly for Christmas Eve and our Christmas Day meals, and to avoid coming back here in the next two days cause of the storm,” Vickery said.

Many hoped that incoming weather would not affect plans.

“I have a daughter flying from California, Los Angeles, and I am worried about her because she’s supposed to arrive at 8 p.m. on Friday,” Patterson said.

“Got people flying in, so that’s always gonna be an iffy thing,” added Wes Webb.

The holiday season atmosphere was still high even with crowded stores and everyone being in a rush.

“It’s just a really good atmosphere for the time of the year, and for as crowded as the parking lot is, you know, people seem to understand just taking their time and getting what they need,” one shopper said.

“Everybody is really friendly and nice, it was very pleasant,” another added. “Busy, but pleasant.”

Gray’s IGA Foods, 1630 N. Alpine Rd., will close at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Woodman’s will close 5:45 p.m. Both stores will be closed on Christmas Day.