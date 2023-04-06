ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — State Treasurer Michael Frerichs was in Rockford Thursday to announce that $1.3 million in unclaimed property has been returned to local residents, and more is still available.

Unclaimed property includes forgotten bank accounts, unpaid life insurance benefits, and the contents of safe deposit boxes, which all are ultimately turned over to the State Treasurer’s office.

There is currently over $3.5 billion of unclaimed property in Illinois.

For more on the i-Cash program, click here.