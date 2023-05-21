ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford community went out for the final day of “Law Enforcement Week” on Sunday to interact with officers themselves.

Different agencies were at the CherryVale Mall with information and displays. The “Northern Illinois Multi-Jurisdictional Honor Guard” had a wall with the names of officer in the area who were killed in the line of duty.

For one officer, it is an important part of the event.

“I’ve actually been able to identify through the years of doing this, surviving family members that we never knew existed, or we’re out there and they would come up to me and talk to me at our booth over there and they would tell me who they are, and it’s heartfelt, it’s heartwarming,” said Lt. Daniel Watton, president of the Northern Illinois Multi-Jurisdictional Honor Guard. “It’s surreal.”

This was the 43rd “Northern Illinois Police Memorial Week.”