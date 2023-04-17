ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Multiple Rockford residents were left without a place to stay when their apartment building went up in flames Monday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to a six-unit apartment building in the 4000 block of Louisiana Drive around 2:46 p.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department.

Units arrived to find a working fire, which was brought under control in 15 minutes.

No one was injured in the blaze, though occupants were displaced. They are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damages are estimated at $40,000.