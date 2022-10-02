ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people from Rockford are without a home after theirs went up in flames.

The Rockford Fire Department was called to 804 Emerson Drive at 10:52 a.m. Sunday for reports of a house fire, according to the department. Units found heavy smoke and visible fire from the rear of the structure. The occupants of the house had already safely exited before firefighters arrived.

Crews reported heavy fire conditions in the interior and attic of the house. Additional units arrived on scene and assisted with searching the building for additional occupants, controlled utilities, provided ventilation and completed salvage and overhaul operations. The fire was brought under control in about 10 minutes.

The fire was ruled to have been accidental. The house received about $50,000 in heavy heat, smoke and water damages. Two adults were displaced as a result and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

No one was hurt in the blaze.