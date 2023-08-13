ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An annual festival was back in Rockford on Sunday, and it gave the stateline a chance to learn about Polish culture.

“Polish Fest” was hosted at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church. The cultural center was open to view displays of artifacts from Poland.

The food was perhaps the highlight of it all, and there was no shortage of ethnic Polish food and beer. The perogies, potato pancakes, sausage and sauerkraut were all made fresh.

“Our perogies, they are hand-made by ladies from our parish. We all make it by hand,” said organizer Renada Romanowski. “It is a recipe that we have been using for years, and there’s always a big line.

There was also live music and a performance by Polish folk dancers.