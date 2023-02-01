ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford announced several local business owners are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of William Jones, the suspect in the murder of Pinnon Meats worker Peggy Anderson, last month.

Frank Wehrstein of Dickerson Nieman Realtors, Kip Harstfield of Crimson Ridge, and Jim Baker from PMI Aerospace are offering the reward.

“This is important to us as local business owners and community members to show our support for other businesses in our community,” says Kip. “What happened at Pinnon’s was a senseless crime that caused the death of an innocent woman. Our hope is that the reward incentive brings forward information that leads to Jones’ arrest.”

Police said Anderson, 63, was killed in the back stairway leading to an upstairs apartment around 3:30 p.m.

Police responded to the grocery store, at 2324 N. Court, for a report of an armed robbery. When officers arrived, they found Anderson lying at the bottom of the stairway.

Authorities say Anderson was robbed by Jones as she was walking down the stairs. During an altercation, Jones allegedly shot Anderson in the chest.

He then fled the scene in her car, and left it abandoned in the 2000 block of Douglas.

A graduate of Auburn High School, Anderson worked at Fairview Lanes, Applebee’s, Olive Garden, and then Pinnon’s for the last 20 years.

Anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or by leaving an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867 or via the Tip 411 app.