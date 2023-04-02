ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Volunteers are helping the planet, starting in Rockford.

Community members started to plant 25 oak trees in Levings Park Sunday morning. Winnebago County 4-H, Winnebago Soil and Water Conservation District and the Rockford Park District took part.

The goal is to tackle global issues, like clean air, healthier soils, more animals and greater biological diversity at the local level.

Illinois’ 14 million acres of trees has dropped to 5 million due to modern development practices.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for our kids to give back to the community, and I imagine them going by as adults someday saying, ‘hey, I planted those trees when I was in 4-H,'” said Becky Gocken, program coordinator for Winnebago County 4-H.

Winnebago County 4-H planted trees at Rock Valley College last year.