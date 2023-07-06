ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford City Council will be voting in less than week on whether or not to move forward with the Barber Colman redevelopment project.

Those hoping approval held an event on Thursday to pray and gather in support of the redevelopment. With years of the project being put on hold and laid over, residents gathered in prayer, hoping that coming together could give that eleventh-hour push.

“I honestly I think I’m just overwhelmed with emotion right now,” said 5th Ward Alderwoman Gabrielle Torina. “I just, the way the community showed up, you see all sides of town here, all type of faith, it’s just a super diverse crowd and people that are just showing care and concern for their city visiting.”

“Because it’s so much power in unity, it doesn’t have to be a negative and it’s not a negative, because of the power of agreement, that we’re moving forward and prospering in the things that what God said, we can have,” added Pastor Ruby J. Martin of Ministry of Restoration.

Many people are in favor of the redevelopment. A new labor agreement has been presented, however, which has sparked disagreement.

“I feel it protects the millions of dollars in taxpayer investment that we would be making in what is a great project,” said 14th Ward Alderman Mark Bonne.

Those in favor of the PLA think that, with a project of this magnitude, this would be a very important factor in the process that it should be on the table.

“With very old, decrepit buildings that are beginning to fall in upon themselves, and labor, a labor agreement brings guarantees that we have the most skilled, best equipped workers,” Bonne said. “People who are saying that labor agreement will kill the deal. You know, that’s like creating a hostage situation where the council, is being brought into negotiations at the 11th hour and then being told there is no room left to negotiate”

“I will not be voting for a PLA agreement, but to me, that’s not a vote against labor,” Torina said.

I support labor, I’ve been backed by labor. I support their efforts and I want them to be a part of this project. I just want everybody at the table to see that we’re all going to have to make concessions in order to win, but this project is big enough that we can all prosper if we just all work together.”

July 10 is the next city council meeting, where it is expected to come to a decision.