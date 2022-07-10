ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Emotions are still high after the Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade, and local groups organized a march downtown Sunday afternoon.

“Bans Off Our Bodies,” a march for reproductive rights, was held in Rockford. People brought signs and bullhorns to walk with.

They started at Davis Park and then headed to The Office Niteclub, where a rally with guest speakers was held.

“I think that it’s awesome that everyone is coming out in support, because it’s not just a women’s issue,” said guest speaker Eden Brown. “Of course it obviously impacts women, but this is an issue that impacts everyone in the entire world.”

The event was put on by the Liam Foundation, Rockford’s local LGBTQIA+ resource center, and Women’s March Rockford.