Rockford residents react to the year’s first snowfall

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tuesday saw the most measurable snow so far this winter.

Community members reacted to the late snowfall, and people are mostly excited to see the white stuff even if it was not around for Christmas. They loved the snow, the fun, and they said what they were most excited do.

“I am really excited to get some snow and get to do snow activities,” said local resident Katie Malnor. “I can’t wait to go sledding, build a snow man and all those winter things that are fun.”

Malnor and John Sabaka took the kids outside on Tuesday to play in the snow. The family said that they are not as sad that they did not get a white Christmas, because they at least got to enjoy it now.

“We did some traveling, so I appreciate it, not having to drive in that,” Sabaka said. “But, you know, you wake up Christmas morning kind of hoping for a white Christmas. We are a day or two late, that’s okay, we will enjoy it now.”

Olivia Chambliss lives in Louisiana. She and her mom were in Rockford to visit family for the holidays, and Chambliss was very happy to be able to get out and play in the snow.

“I feel really good and I love playing in snow,” Chambliss said. “I love having snowball fights and building a snow man.”

Chambliss said that despite living in the south, she loves the snow. All she can make are sand angels back home.

“Snow angels, snow trees, maybe even a snow person,” Chambliss said.

This may not be the only snow storm of the week, with even more snow possible for Saturday. Malnor and her family said that they are looking forward to all the winter activites.

“Maybe this afternoon we will be able to actually go out and play in the snow,” Malnor said. “Build a tower or build a snow man, even or actually throw a snow ball.”