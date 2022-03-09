ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local runners and beer lovers will come together this weekend for a good cause.

The “Nik’s Wish Shamrock 5K Beer Run” will be held at the Rockford Speedway, 9572 Forest Hills Rd., on Saturday. Money from the event will benefit the Nikolas Ritschel Foundation, a local non-profit that grants wishes for young adults battling cancer that are too old for Make-A-Wish. Wishes range from camping equipment to trips to Alaska to see the Northern Lights.

St. Patrick’s Day is significant for the non-profit, as it is the day the foundation’s namesake was laid to rest.

“To see everybody out there smiling and having fun, it just makes my heart sing, because he loved St. Patrick’s Day and he would have loved this event,” said Kelli Ritschel Boehle, founder of the Nikolas Ritschel Foundation. “So, to me, it is a wonderful remembrance of Nik, and it’s Nik’s wish to help these other kids have a wish.”