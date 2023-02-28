ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford couple was held at gunpoint after they made a weekend stop at a local gas station.

Both are okay, but their car is gone.

It was around 10 a.m. when Briella Marchlewicz and her fiancé were robbed while walking out of Circle K, 3819 Broadway St.

They are now hoping that the community can help find their car and a suspect.

“There were five people who jogged by us while it was actually happening,” Marchlewicz said.

Marchlewicz and her fiancé stopped by Circle K to grab a soft drink, like they do every day. They were in for an unwanted surprise when they left the store on Sunday, however.

“As soon as we came out, the dude came behind our car and pulled out his gun and told us, ‘hey, give me whatever you have in your pockets. Give me your phones, your keys, your wallet,'” Marchlewicz said.

She and her fiancé gave the hooded man everything they had. Marchlewicz was able to take a few pictures, but was unable to capture his face.

The man then drove off in their car.

“It’s definitely a roller coaster as soon as it happened,” Marchlewicz said. “It was both emotional and frustrating in broad daylight in Rockford, Illinois. It happens.”

The couple went inside and called 911 moments after being robbed.

“He’s saying he’s looking, having people in Chicago and anywhere else in our town looking for our car right now,” Marchlewicz said.

Marchlewicz has been without a car since the incident and has needed help getting around, including to work, where she is a Rockford Public Schools paraprofessional.

“Mostly from our family,” she said. “They are the biggest help ever. They’ve been giving us rides.”

Any information about the missing vehicle or a suspect should be given to the Rockford Police Department, (815) 966-2900, or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers, (815) 963-7867.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Marchlewicz during this difficult time.