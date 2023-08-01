ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A nationwide event promoted communities to fight crime on Tuesday.

Several area police departments celebrated “National Night Out.” The Rockford Police Department was at the City Market Pavilion, and it was a beautiful night for it.

There was so much to do, and it really brought the community together.

“Everything here is free, that’s the best part about it,” said Rock House Police Officer Patrice Turner. “You don’t have to come with any money at all.”

The Rockford Police Department went all out for “National Night Out 2023.” In fact, people were at the City Market Pavilion before the event even started.

“So many people have come by, ‘How much is a hotdog?’ ‘It’s free,’ ‘What?’ ‘This is National Night Out, it’s free,'” said Major Monty Wandling of the Salvation Army of Winnebago County. “So, it’s such a joy to see the smile on people’s faces when they get a free hotdog and a free Icee. You know, I’ve seen a few parents that are a little more excited than their kids about the Icees too, so it’s been a lot of fun.”

There was no shortage of food, games and giveaways. Local organizations went out to enjoy the festivities.

“We’re working with the Rockford Police Department, so they’re providing all the food. They just needed somebody to cook it, so we can do that,” Wandling said. “So, it’s just a lot of fun being out here tonight connecting with the community.”

There was plenty for the kids to do, from live entertainment to a bounce house, dunk tank and a cake walk. There is one giveaway that everyone had their eyes on, however.

“We have lots of bikes to give away, so to see their face light up when they win a bike, you know, it’s really cool,” Turner said.

There was a big turnout for this year’s event. The pavilion was packed all night long.

“This is the first big event I’ve seen with the city, so it is so fun,” Wandling said. “It’s such a joy to get back out and see people enjoying the outdoors, being together, having fun, so I love it. I think it’s a great night.”

The interaction within the community is what the “National Night Out” is all about, bettering the relationship between neighbors and with law enforcement.

“I think it’s important to have neighbors getting to know each other as well as neighbors getting to know police officers, because it creates a safer environment,” Turner said. “It just creates a better comfortability amongst us all.”

While most stateline police and sheriff’s departments hosted “National Night Out” events on Tuesday, Beloit’s celebration is on Wednesday. The department is giving out free Wyze cameras to the first 100 people who sign up. It all starts at 5 p.m. at Telfer Park, 2100 Cranston Rd.

This year is the 40th year of “National Night Out.”