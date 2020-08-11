Rockford residents spend Tuesday cleaning up after devastating storm

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Monday’s storm made its way through the Forest City too, leaving power lines down and branches scattered everywhere.

Families across the Stateline were left picking up the pieces after the devastating storm. Many homeowners spent Tuesday morning and afternoon picking up the mess left behind.

Some houses had a few branches in the yard while others had significant damage. One woman who spoke to us had a very large tree fall in her front yard. Another man couldn’t even see his kids’ playground in the backyard after it was completely buried by tree branches.

“I have a patio table that was completely thrown across the yard I have one of those chairs stuck in a tree, our fence will have to get completely redone,” explained Rockford resident Michelle Rhodes.

“It’s disheartening and I mean I’m not the only one in the neighborhood or across the state you know suffering from the storm you know it’s devastating to lose trees that are probably 55 years old,” said Tim Romanello, another resident of Rockford.

At the height of the storm, there were over 60,000 power outages across the Stateline and many homes are still without power today.

