ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — “Forest City” volunteers and City officials came together on Thursday to spruce up a Rockford neighborhood.

It was part of the City’s “Neighborhood Improvement Initiative.” The Lewis Lemon neighborhood got attention Thursday.

Volunteers helped pick up trash while public works crews filled in potholes. Another workforce development crew from LT Construction repaired a section of sidewalk.

Rockford Police and Fire went door-to-door to give out smoke detectors and other helpful information. Michael Schnaper, arson investigator for the Rockford Fire Department, said that he sees a lot of smoke detectors that are too old.

“We want to make sure people have working smoke detectors, because the non-functioning smoke detector is just as bad as not having a smoke detector,” he said.

The City wrapped up the day with a block part for the neighborhood.