ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Neighbors of a new Rockford abortion clinic are suing the City of Rockford.

Shawn and Lisa Rylatt, Janet Savaiano and Amie Lotzer filed the suit on Monday. They all live near the clinic on Auburn Street.

They claim that the city illegally allowed a medical facility to open in a residential neighborhood. The suit also claims that Dr. Dennis Christensen was given the ability to run the clinic as a home business, even though he does not live there.

The suit is asking the court to revoke the permit for the clinic. Christensen, his business and the Rockford Zoning Board of Appeals are also named as defendants in the suit.