Rockford residents support local businesses at “Handmade Market”

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local shoppers got a chance to cross a few things off their holiday gift lists Sunday, while also supporting local vendors, at Rockford’s “Handmade Market.”

It was the tenth running of the market, which was held at Prairie Street Brewery, 200 Prairie Street. More than 40 vendors were on hand, selling items such as art, jewelry, clothing and more.

Emily Lamb, Prairie Street Event Brewery’s Events Coordinator, said that it is a great way for vendors to showcase their hard work.

“To be able to be around our vendors and see them and all their hard work that they put into it, and all the hours that it takes to create these different things, It’s really amazing what they can do,” Lamb said.

Marketgoers also had the opportunity to enjoy a brew and some grub in a specially provided shopper’s lounge.