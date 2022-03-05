ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With warmer temperatures on Saturday, it was a perfect opportunity for people to get that frozen fix with the “Polar Plunge.”

It was the 17th annual “Polar Plunge Benefit for Special Olympics.” There were 275 people that took the plunge at Olson Lake in Rock Cut State Park. The goal was to raise $90,000, which they splashed out of the waters by over $2,000.

The benefit is to help off-set the cost for the Special Olympics, such as the cost of facilities, awards, medals, meals and housing, but organizers said that the money is not their only mission.

“And the mission is not just the money, it’s also the public awareness of Special Olympics,” said Debbie Kelly, director for Region A of Special Olympics Illinois. “Getting people involved in the community, showing that we are out doing crazy things and getting respect for it.”

More information can be found on the Special Olympics Illinois’ website.