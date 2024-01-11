ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As part of a 5-year contract with the City of Rockford, Rock River Disposal will be distributing 2 new garbage cans to each household.

Under the deal, each customer will receive one plastic 96-gallon garbage can and one plastic 65-gallon recycling can.

Both cans are designed to be lifted by garbage trucks without truck drivers physically touching the can. The program has already been implemented in much of Winnebago County.

Officials said the new cans will help protect workers and keep animals out of the trash.

The totes are scheduled to be delivered to residences this Spring.

Customers will see a .75 cent increase on their monthly bills.