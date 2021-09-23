Rockford residents to run in Boston Marathon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – The world’s oldest marathon is taking place in a matter of weeks, and a few “Forest City” residents will be among the runners.

The Boston Marathon is traditionally held on Patriot’s Day, but due to the pandemic, this year’s race will be held on Columbus Day. With organizers narrowing the field, runners will have to be extra fast to enter.

Fleet Feet owner Melissa Pratt has been training for the marathon for 20 weeks, and she said it is an honor to represent Rockford on the east coast.

“Rockford historically has had a really good running community,” Pratt said. “We have a lot of running groups, whether it is trail or road, and I think that seeing people going out and competing in any kind of sport is just goodwill, and makes everybody feel just, like, really proud to be out there doing it.”

Pratt said she will run the New York Marathon three weeks after Boston.

