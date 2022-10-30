ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A “Candy Cruise” allowed trick-or-treaters to say in their cars.

Life Church Rockford held the event over the weekend. Residents decorated their cars and rolled through to get candy.

It is a format they adopted during COVID.

“Kids get more candy than they know what to do with, let me tell you that. We just have an amazing amount of candy and fun stuff that we give out to the kids,” said Ken Hansen, lead pastor at Life Church Rockford. “It’s just a way of participating in the community, letting the community know that we’re here and we care.”

Organizers said that they were happy to give back with the celebration.