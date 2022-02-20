ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A lot of people got down on one knee to pop the question over the holidays, and now that spring is coming up, engaged couples are planning their big day.

Franchesco’s Ristorante, 7128 Spring Creek Rd, hosted a bridal expo on Sunday afternoon. More than 30 wedding vendors were there, featuring venues, hair and makeup, DJ’s and flowers. There were even models wearing wedding gowns for brides to see how they would look at their ceremony.

The one-stop shop is meant to take some stress off of brides and grooms as they plan their special day.

“You can compare prices, compare and see, meet the people and see if you like them before making a trip all the way down to their location,” said Katelyn Phillips, manager of Franchesco’s Ristorante. “So, sometimes it’s nice to just be in one area instead of having to like travel all the way downtown then all the way uptown just to meet people.”

One lucky couple won $1,000 towards their reception. Franchesco’s has hosted the bridal expo every year over the last decade.