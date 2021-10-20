Rockford restaurant Rathskeller to close again

ROCKFORD. Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford restaurant, Rathskeller, will be closing again after just a little over a year of business.

The restaurant was closed in 2019 after being in business since 1931, but new ownership took it over again during the pandemic.

“It has been a year of constant change, challenges and hardships. And yet, at the same time, one filled with joy,” Rathskeller General Manager, Jonathan Clark, shared on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Clark said they knew opening a restaurant during a pandemic would be challenging, but believes it has made them “stronger, more resilient, and full of faith.”

The restaurant’s last time serving food was Tuesday night pizza, but they will be open Friday from 4 p.m. through 9 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. through 9 p.m. for bar service only.

Drinks will be sold at a low price and there will be plenty of merchandise to give away, Clark said.