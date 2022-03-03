ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Baker Street Burgers, located at Edgebrook, says they’re changing the name of the “Moscow Mule” drink to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

The new name of the drink will be the “Kyiv Mule.”

Owner Betsy Baker said the drink consists of the same ingredients, but their version will only use Ukranian vodka.

Also, one dollar of each Kyiv Mule sold will be sent to the charity UNICEF Ukraine, to benefit the children as Russia’s Vladimir Putin continues his invasion of the country.

“I am incredibly grateful my children don’t have to face the threats that the Ukranian children have to. As a parent, to not have to go through watching my children suffer in such a way,” Baker said.

Baker added that the restaurant plans to keep the name “Kyiv Mule” forever.

Eyewitness News did not ask what might become of the “White Russian.”