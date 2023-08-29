ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) —The Chicken Hop restaurant on East State Street is shut down after a kitchen fire Monday night.

Rockford Fire crews say the building is a total loss, with damages estimated at $200,000. A police officer first noticed the smoke around 11:16 p.m. Firefighters later seeing more heavy black smoke on scene, forcing their way through, not finding any restaurant employees in the area.

The fire was extinguished in 20 minutes, but crews say everything inside was damaged. No injuries reported.

Investigators say the restaurant will be closed for “an extended period of time” as they continue to look into what happened.

This is a developing story….