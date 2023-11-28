ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s The Norwegian restaurant has been selected to be inducted into the 2023 “Illinois Made” program by the Illinois Office of Tourism.

Each year, the tourism board selects a group of local businesses that “exemplify the authentic experiences and innovative products that make Illinois an incredible destination to explore for residents and visitors alike.”

“The Illinois Made program selects a group of our most exemplary hidden gems and one-of-a-kind small businesses and encourages Illinoisans and visitors alike to discover the experiences they offer,” said Pritzker. “This year’s class of Illinois Makers is one of our most diverse. In every corner of our state, people from all walks of life are creating delicious food and sharing expert craftmanship. Illinois is sending out the message loud and clear that our state is open for business, and it’s the perfect place for businesses big and small to call home.”

Forty-eight businesses were inducted this year, bringing the total to 276 since the program’s inception in 2016.

The following businesses were inducted this year:

Chicago & Beyond (Chicago & Surrounding Suburbs)

Sub 70 – Sycamore

Warm Wick – Brookfield*

Scratchboard Kitchen – Arlington Heights*

Casting Whimsy – Woodstock*

Hempstock Pharms – Woodstock*

Illuminate Space – Batavia*

Millstone Bakery – LaSalle*

Cranky Mike’s Popcorn – Momence*

Einnim Candle Bar + Apothecary – Oak Park*

The Irie Cup – Huntley*

Imperial Oak Brewing – Willow Springs, Brookfield

Milk Money Brewing – La Grange

Angie’s Sugar Buzz Bakery – Sandwich*

Ms. Jana’s Candy – Aurora*

The Norwegian – Rockford*

The Brown Cow Ice Cream Parlor – Forest Park*

Lexington Betty Smokehouse – Chicago*

Fox Valley Winery – Oswego

Crozehead Cooperage – Monee

Dollinger Family Farm – Channahon*

Mion Artisan Soap Co. – St. Charles*

Steep N’ Clay – Elgin*

Prairie State Winery – Genoa*

Great Rivers Country (Northwest & Southwest Illinois)

Trolley Depot Coffee & Tea Co. – Galena*

LongStory Coffee Company – Belleville

Four30 Scones – Morton*

Abe’s Gourmet Popcorn Shop – Belleville

George’s Shoeshine & Hatters – Peoria

Yordy Turkey Farm – Morton*

Bear’s Bites – Peoria*

Voila Macarons – Peoria*

[CxT] Roasting Company – Peoria

Land of Lincoln (Central Illinois)

Janie’s Mill– Ashkum

The Fire Doll Artisan Chandlery – Champaign*

Cloud Mountain Kombucha – Urbana

Kathy’s Kitchen Store – Virginia*

Big Thorn Farm & Brewery – Georgetown*

Farmhouse Signs & Co – Taylorville*

Edge of Normal Workshop LLC – Normal

Del’s Popcorn Shop – Decatur (primary store), Mt. Zion, Springfield*

Buzz Bomb Brewing Co. – Springfield

Rader Family Farms – Normal

Wooden it be Lovely – Springfield*

Trails to Adventure (Southern Illinois)

Glaciers End, LLC – Marion

Art Gallery Off the Square – Vienna

Pulliam Creek Farms Candle Company – Harrisburg

Crooked Creek Winery – Centralia

Wayward Wovens – Du Quoin*