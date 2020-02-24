Rockford restaurant subject of social media firestorm

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Over the weekend, a post on Facebook went viral when a woman posted about her experience at a local restaurant, starting a back and forth war of words between the business and the customer.

Amara Lowe posted about an allegedly bad experience at Eggsclusive Cafe, 7105 Cherryvale N. Blvd, writing, “We came with a party of 8 and a baby. For the anniversary of my mother’s death date. The manager was EXTREMELY rude! Even after explaining what we were there for. All we asked was to at the very least have tables across from each other to see each other. And apparently that was to much to ask. I’m very upset because I do love the food. But to experience something like that especially on a day like today. We will never be back.”

The restaurant fired back, saying it’s policy, which is posted on its door, accommodates up to 8 people on Saturdays and Sundays, and said there were 10 in Lowe’s party.

The restaurant’s response caused a swift response from many on the social media platform.

“Your Party was 10 plus a child. Not 8 plus a child. We do not accommodate parties larger than 8 on Saturdays and Sundays unless they split up. Which is clearly on our door. We will not move furniture. That’s our policy. Your [sic] being selfish to expect our manager to break procedure for you. The procedures are in place for many reasons. It’s been our policy for 5 years. I apologize it was a sad day for your party but it is not fair to take out your frustrations on our manager. Have a nice day!” the restaurant responded.

“You have some audacity telling us how to run our business. We are done here, and have a nice day. You are out of line. You came for breakfast, that’s what you got. You’re overstepping your boundaries,” the restaurant said.

Within hours the post was shared hundreds of times on Facebook by users angered by the restaurant’s response and a few agreeing with the restaurant.

The restaurant spokesperson responded to the angry comments saying, “We are sorry everyone thinks they can dictate how we operate our restaurant. We have a strict rule: no parties over 8 on Saturdays and Sundays. No exceptions. It’s not personal, it’s policy… What you bullies are doing is unfair. If you don’t want to return, just don’t. We are not trying to be rude, but we have a policy and (we) back our manager 100%”

What do you think? Is the restaurant right or wrong in defending its policies?

