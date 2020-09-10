Rockford restaurant that opened at Indoor City Market shuts down a year later due to COVID-19 pandemic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Another Rockford restaurant has announced its closure, due to a downturn in business brought on by the coronvirus pandemic.

Ronit’s Kitchen, at 116 N Madison Street, announced on Facebook that it would be closing September 30th.

The owners said they hope to re-open in some future capacity.

Ronit’s was the first restaurant to move into the Indoor City Market facility when it opened a little over a year ago.

In July, Kuma’s Asian Bistro permanently closed. This week, the Hoffman House Restaurant near E. State and Bell School Road said it would be shutting down indefinitely. The Scoreboard bar and its banquet facilities will remain open.

