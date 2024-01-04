ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Frank Salamone, who started Franchesco’s Ristorante, has died at the age of 94.

Salamone died on January 2nd.

An immigrant from Sicily, Salamone started Franchesco’s Pizzeria and Lounge, Franchesco’s Ristorante, Benny’s Bar and Lounge, and Fresco at the Gardens within Anderson Japanese Gardens.

In a tribute posted on Franchesco’s website, his son, Benny, wrote that he recognized “the sacrifice my mother and father made to get us here. They lived [apart] most of their lives. They lived apart to save enough money to come to the states. He’s an amazing man.”