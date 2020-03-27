Rockford restaurants adapting to carryout, delivery during coronavirus pandemic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Restaurants are having to shift business towards delivery and pickup during the coronavirus crisis, and that’s new territory for some.

In Rockford, making food for big banquets and fine dining is Giovanni’s bread and butter.

To abide by safety restrictions, owners have had to go back to the drawing board.

Giovanni’s Restaurant and Convention Center, located at 610 N Bell School Road, along with Alchemy, the bar located inside, have changed up their menus in order to make their food more “to-go” friendly.

A day at work is different for employees now, too.

“We’ve kept on a core amount of people to help out but everyone’s hands on deck. I mean everyone’s doing everything,” said owner Al Castrogiovanni. “The kitchen, those guys work with masks and we bleach the whole place every single day.”

The menus do change every few days, and the restaurant still has daily specials.

