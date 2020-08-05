Rockford Rivets to resume play at Rivets Stadium

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Rivets have announced they will resume playing at Rivets Stadium on Tuesday, August 11th after health officials cleared the team to play.

Their season was halted last week when one part-time staff member tested positive for the coronavirus. Rivets General Manager Chad Bauer said that that person is doing fine and no one else in the organization has tested positive.

Bauer said the Rivets will play this Thursday on the road in Green Bay.

But it won’t be the same Rivets team that will take the field that we’ve seen up to this point. Bauer says most of the regular players have left the team to go into quarantine before returning to their respective colleges. Several local players have been signed to replace them. The names of those players will be announced later in the week.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

