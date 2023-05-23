ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Rivets have announced a very special partnership as they get ready for their home opener next week.

The team has teamed up with the Rockford Rescue Mission for next Wednesday’s game. A portion of each ticket sold will go to the mission.

In addition, those who bring donations of laundry detergent canned fruit or vegetables will receive a souvenir.

Charmel Jacobs, volunteer supervisor for the Rockford Rescue Mission, will sing the National Anthem with her daughter, Stephanie. One of the members will also throw out the first pitch.

Both organizations are very excited for the partnership.

“Anyone that comes here to volunteer, to serve, to work, you found out you get so much back compared to what you give, and that’s what happens with these partnerships with businesses and organizations like the Rockford Rivets,” Jacobs said. “They will come and help us out a little bit, they let us come out to the games and promote the Rescue Mission, help people to know we’re around and what we do.”

The game starts at 6:35 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on the Rockford Rivets’ website.