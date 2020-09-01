Rockford Rivets to host 90’s themed concert ‘Distanced at the Diamond’

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Rivets announced a socially distant ‘Distanced at the Diamond’ concert to take place on Saturday, September 26th.

90’s cover bands Too Hype Crew and Fool House will be performing.

Organizers say that social distancing is required and individuals must wear masks when they are not in their designated seats. Staff will be screened upon entry and will also be required to wear a mask.

Multiple seating options are available.

Field Level GA Grids have an area designed to seat four people. People at this level should bring lawn chairs or a blanket to sit on. You will be required to stay inside your squared area and continue to maintain all social distancing requirements.

Those seated together in General Admission will need to leave 3 seats open between groups.

Platinum Level seating includes a four-top table inside the Grid boundary. Gold Level seating includes a picnic table and six tickets. Concert parking is $5 per vehicle.

People must stay in their designated areas unless visiting the restroom or concessions.

For full details, click here.

