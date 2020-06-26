Rockford Rivets to put on 4th of July Fireworks Show

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — After the City of Rockford and most surrounding towns canceled fireworks on July 4th due to COVID, the Rockford Rivets will have a show.

They will be lit at 9:30 on Saturday, July 4th. The parking lot opens at 7:00 pm.

There are two different types of tickets: inside the stadium or reserve parking spaces in the parking lot.

Stadium seating is $12 per person and fire come first served. There will be concessions and a full bar with entertainment before the fireworks show.

Parking lot spaces is $25 per car. You can bring blankets, chairs and coolers and watch the show from outside the stadium.

“We are thrilled to be able to give the community the chance to safely celebrate the Fourth of July at Rivets Stadium,” said General Manager Chad Bauer.

There will be safety precautions in place for Saturday. Rivets Stadium will be open with strict social distancing rules both inside and outside.

You can buy tickets here.