ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Many roads will be altered or closed on Saturday around downtown Rockford as the city prepares for holiday events.

Both Dasher Dance and Stroll on State will be celebrated, and the city is preparing for the parade and fireworks with multiple closures that begin at 5:00 a.m.

According to a City of Rockford press release, the altered traffic plans are as followed:

All roadways within the footprint of the event will be closed by 6:00 a.m. these are bordered by Jefferson St. to the north; Church St. to the west; Chestnut/Walnut St. to the south; and 3 rd St. to the east

St. to the east If traveling westbound, you will be asked to follow Jefferson St. across the river; if traveling east, please use Chestnut/Walnut St.

Parking is available in the many municipal surface lots, as well as in the parking decks for shoppers visiting the local shops and businesses downtown within the footprint on Small Business Saturday.

Main St. from Cedar St. north to Chestnut will be closed at 12:00 p.m. for parade staging; those using IL 2 northbound will be detoured at Cedar St.

3 rd St. NB (IL 251) will be reduced to 2 lanes of travel from Walnut St. north to Jefferson St. from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

St. NB (IL 251) will be reduced to 2 lanes of travel from Walnut St. north to Jefferson St. from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. EB Chestnut/Walnut will be reduced to 1 lane from Wyman to 1 st St.

St. Event parking rates of $5.00 will be in effect at the Main St. North Parking Deck across from the Coronado Theater and also at the Church St. South Parking Deck adjacent to BMO Center. Parking is restricted to the general public at the State & Main Deck, and the Elm and Wyman Deck.

Patrons are urged to use the available shuttle services for Stroll on State

Holiday tree location will be at the corner of Main St. and Elm St.

Please note that the Jefferson St. bridge will be closed completely to all traffic from 7:15PM to 8:45PM for fireworks

Dasher Dash kicks off the festivities, beginning at 12:00 p.m. The entire event goes until 9:00 p.m.