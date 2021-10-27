Rockford robber found guilty of 2015 crime spree

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rickey Claybron, 35, was found guilty Tuesday for his part in a series of robberies that took place between late October and early November 2015.

The first occurred on October 28th, when Claybron, Deandre Haywood and a third robber conducted an armed robbery at H&A Tobacco, at 1623 Broadway.

Then, on November 2nd, Claybron, Haywood and two other robbers ordered employees to lay on the ground at gunpoint while they robbed Advance Auto, at 3019 Auburn Street. One employee was hit in the face with a gun during the robbery, and the robbers shot at him as they fled the store after the crime, according to the US Justice Department.

On November 5th, Claybron, Darnell Leavy, and a third robbery attempted to rob Zeke Convenience store, at 824 7th Street, but they fled when they could not gain access to the register.

On November 13th, Claybron and Haywood, along with another accomplice, robbed the Shell Express, at 3003 11th Street. Authorities say Claybron carried a sawed-off shotgun which he pointed at customers in the store while the robbery occurred. Haywood shot one of the employees in the back during the robbery.

Claybron faces a sentence of up to life in prison and a fine of $2.25 million. His sentencing will be held on February 2022.

Darnell Leavy pleaded guilty to attempted robbery in February 2019 and was sentenced to 11 1/2 years in prison.

Haywood pleaded guilty to armed robberies on May 17th, 2021, and was sentenced to 26 1/2 years in prison.