ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local robotics team took some time to show the community what they have been working on.

Rockford Robotics held an open house at its “Bot Shop.” The year was showing off “Spud,” this year’s competition robot. Six students are taking part this year, and the team wants to add more members.

One student said that his experience has been priceless.

“You can’t put a price on knowledge,” said Liam O’Sullivan, lead team member of Rockford Robotics. “You know, I’ve gained so much knowledge here, whether it’s machining things, whether it’s designing things, whether it’s using computer aided design, whether, you know, working with other teams at competitions, whether it’s…you get so much knowledge out of this program.”

More information on the program can be found on Rockford Robotics’ website.