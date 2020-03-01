Rockford Robotics host open house

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Robotics showed off their latest tech on Friday. WATCH
MORE HEADLINES:
- Bullet hits Janesville home nearly hitting resident, police investigate
- Pete Buttigieg ending his race for Democratic presidential nomination
- Union Dairy opens doors for the season
- Bill proposed to help small businesses save money
- History of photography retold by Byron Forest Preserve
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!